5 hospitalized after three-car crash in Aguanga

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Five people were hospitalized after a grisly three-car crash in Aguanga, a southeastern Inland Empire community located near Temecula, on Saturday. 

The crash was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. on southbound lanes of Highway 79, just west of Sage Road, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

Firefighters had to rescue at least one person who was trapped in their car after the crash. 

Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital by air ambulance after suffering serious injuries, firefighters said. Three others were taken via ambulance, two of which had moderate injuries and one who had minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash is not yet known. 

The California Highway Patrol's Border Division is investigating the crash.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 6:35 PM PDT

