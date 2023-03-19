5 Freeway in Glendale reopens after sinkhole repairs

The 5 Freeway in Glendale has reopened following repairs related to a sinkhole.

The hole was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday as concrete was falling onto Western Avenue down below. Caltrans worked on repairs throughout the night.

A spokesperson for Caltrans says they do not believe the sinkhole was related to recent rain.

Drivers in the area were concerned. However, crews were able to repair the hole as of midnight.