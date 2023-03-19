Watch CBS News
5 Freeway in Glendale reopens after sinkhole repairs

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The 5 Freeway in Glendale has reopened following repairs related to a sinkhole.

The hole was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday as concrete was falling onto Western Avenue down below. Caltrans worked on repairs throughout the night. 

A spokesperson for Caltrans says they do not believe the sinkhole was related to recent rain. 

Drivers in the area were concerned. However, crews were able to repair the hole as of midnight. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:17 AM

