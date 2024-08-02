405 Freeway shut down in North Hills after deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider was killed after being struck by a dark sedan on the 405 Freeway in North Hills Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the northbound side of the 405 Freeway at Nordhoff Street where they found the victim and another vehicle in the middle lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 405 Freeway in North Hills. SkyCAL

The motorcycle rider, whose name, gender and age were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 2:30 a.m. for the closure of all lanes of the northbound freeway while they investigated the cause of the crash.