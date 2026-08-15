5 injured after 2 cars crash, roll down 405 Freeway embankment in San Fernando Valley

Five people were injured after two cars crashed and rolled down a 405 Freeway embankment near Burbank and Van Nuys on Saturday night.

The crash was first reported at around 7 p.m. on southbound lanes near Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log for the crash.

The circumstances surrounding what caused the collision remain under investigation, but CHP officers said that all five of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals in varying condition. They said that at least one person was trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extricated by Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.