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5 injured after 2 cars crash, roll down 405 Freeway embankment in San Fernando Valley

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Five people were injured after two cars crashed and rolled down a 405 Freeway embankment near Burbank and Van Nuys on Saturday night. 

The crash was first reported at around 7 p.m. on southbound lanes near Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log for the crash. 

The circumstances surrounding what caused the collision remain under investigation, but CHP officers said that all five of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals in varying condition. They said that at least one person was trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extricated by Los Angeles Fire Department crews. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

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