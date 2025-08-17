405 Freeway briefly closes in both directions in San Fernando Valley due to barricaded suspect

The 405 Freeway was briefly closed in both directions on Sunday in the San Fernando Valley, causing massive traffic disruptions, according to CalTrans.

A Sigalerthttps://www.sigalert.com/?lat=34.16689&lon=-118.48585&z=-1was issued at 12:09 p.m. Sunday in the Sherman Oaks and Encino areas.

The northbound lanes were shut down between Burbank and Victory boulevards, and traffic was backed up to Sepulveda Blvd.

The southbound lanes were closed between Burbank Blvd and the interchange with the 101 Freeway, backed up to Roscoe Blvd.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a possibly armed suspect barricaded themself inside of a vehicle on the southbound lanes. The person was taken into custody by 12:28 p.m., and closures were lifted immediately.

No additional details were immediatley made available.