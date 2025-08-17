Watch CBS News
405 Freeway briefly closes in both directions in San Fernando Valley due to barricaded suspect

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
The 405 Freeway was briefly closed in both directions on Sunday in the San Fernando Valley, causing massive traffic disruptions, according to CalTrans.

A Sigalerthttps://www.sigalert.com/?lat=34.16689&lon=-118.48585&z=-1was issued at 12:09 p.m. Sunday in the Sherman Oaks and Encino areas.

The northbound lanes were shut down between Burbank and Victory boulevards, and traffic was backed up to Sepulveda Blvd.  

The southbound lanes were closed between Burbank Blvd and the interchange with the 101 Freeway, backed up to Roscoe Blvd.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a possibly armed suspect barricaded themself inside of a vehicle on the southbound lanes. The person was taken into custody by 12:28 p.m., and closures were lifted immediately.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

