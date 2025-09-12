Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after multi-car crash on 405 Freeway offramp in Brentwood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a two-car crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass on Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp near Skirball Center Drive in the Brentwood area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but firefighters said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

A second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

This is the second deadly crash to happen in roughly the same location in two weeks. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue