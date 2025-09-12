1 dead after multi-car crash on 405 Freeway offramp in Brentwood

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a two-car crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on the Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp near Skirball Center Drive in the Brentwood area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but firefighters said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

A second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is the second deadly crash to happen in roughly the same location in two weeks.