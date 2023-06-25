Watch CBS News
4 people killed in fiery solo-vehicle crash in Downey

A driver and three passengers were killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Downey, authorities said. 

The crash unfolded around 2:37 a.m. Sunday. There, the collision unfolded as the car was traveling on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway south of Lakewood Boulevard. 

Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate a speed, causing the car to crash with a guardrail and the bridge abutment of the Lemonran Avenue pedestrian over-crossing. 

Authorities said the force of the crash caused the car to split into two. The rear portion of the car came to a rest approximately 100-feet south of the front portion of the vehicle, and the car became fully engulfed in flames. 

The driver and passengers died at the scene. 

A freeway closure was issued for all lanes, southbound I-5, south of Lakewood Boulevard at 2:48 a.m. Sunday. The #1 lane was re-opened at approximately 4:25 a.m., authorities said. Crews continue to work on clearing and opening additional lanes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Santa Fe Springs CHP Area Office at (562) 868-0503


