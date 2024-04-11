4 men charged for shooting army veteran while he was gardening

Family remembers the 51-year-old veteran who was gunned down while gardening

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged four men on Thursday for allegedly killing a 51-year-old army veteran while he was gardening outside his Long Beach home.

Taylor Byron Woods, 20, Semaj Lamar O'Brien, 21, Jordan Omarion Stokes, 18, and Tyrell DeShawn Louden Jr., 20, are also accused of shooting at four other people. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mario Morales-Moreno.

All four men face one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Prosecutors claim they did it "willfully, deliberately and with premeditation" and believe Stokes and Louden Jr. used a handgun during the shootings.

If convicted as charged, the defendants will face life in prison. They are currently being held on $8 million bail.

The deadly shooting happened last week while 51-year-old Mario Morales-Moreno was working in his home's front yard near the corner of 61st Street and Atlantic Avenue.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Morales-Moreno's family as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy," District Attorney Gascón said. "Mr. Morales-Moreno, an Army veteran and a father of two, had his life senselessly taken too soon, and four other victims are left coping with the aftermath of this violence."

The Long Beach Police Department quickly tracked down the four men and found multiple firearms during the arrests.

"Even though they have someone, that's not gonna bring him back," said Elsa Morales, Mario's wife. "I just hope justice is right for him and I know he's not here to fight for himself, but we are here and we're gonna do the best we can so he can get justice."