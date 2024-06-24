4 critically hurt in crash involving Metro bus in Compton

A collision involving a Metro bus and a sedan in the Compton area Monday morning left four people critically injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A collision between a Metro bus and a silver sedan leaves four people in the car critically injured. KCALNews

The collision happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the Rosecrans Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection.

The four critically injured people were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. A fifth person was injured, but it is not known yet the breakdown of those injured, if they were in the car, or on the bus.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.