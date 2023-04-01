4.2 magnitude earthquake hits in Oceanside
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Oceanside Friday afternoon, jolting residents throughout San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties.
The shaker occurred at 6:16 p.m., about five kilometers northwest of the Palomar Observatory.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake is said to have struck at a depth of 14.5 kilometers.
A 1.5 magnitude aftershock in the same location was registered about ten minutes later, at 6:25 p.m.
Thus far, there are no reports of injury or structural damage.
