4.2 magnitude earthquake hits in Oceanside

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Oceanside Friday afternoon, jolting residents throughout San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties. 

The shaker occurred at 6:16 p.m., about five kilometers northwest of the Palomar Observatory. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake is said to have struck at a depth of 14.5 kilometers. 

A 1.5 magnitude aftershock in the same location was registered about ten minutes later, at 6:25 p.m. 

Thus far, there are no reports of injury or structural damage. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 6:42 PM

