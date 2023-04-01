4.2 magnitude earthquake hits in Oceanside

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Oceanside Friday afternoon, jolting residents throughout San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties.

The shaker occurred at 6:16 p.m., about five kilometers northwest of the Palomar Observatory.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake is said to have struck at a depth of 14.5 kilometers.

A 1.5 magnitude aftershock in the same location was registered about ten minutes later, at 6:25 p.m.

Thus far, there are no reports of injury or structural damage.