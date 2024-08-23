Watch CBS News
37-year-old man killed in Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. 

The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Marengo Street and Evergreen Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Jose Reyes Pizarro, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They also discovered as many as eight shell casings near his body. 

Investigators were unable to provide information on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

