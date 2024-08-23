37-year-old man killed in Boyle Heights

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Marengo Street and Evergreen Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Jose Reyes Pizarro, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They also discovered as many as eight shell casings near his body.

Investigators were unable to provide information on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.