32-year-old man fatally shot in Westlake District

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Westlake District on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 630 block of S. New Hampshire Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. due to reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

There was no information provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.