300-pound bear fatally struck by SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

Authorities say a 300-pound bear was struck and killed early Monday on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the transition road from the westbound 210 Freeway to the southbound 605, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black Toyota Highlander stopped after the crash, and told the CHP an unknown item had hit the windshield and broke it. Officers responding to the scene found the dead bear in the left lane of the transition road.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The bear was taken in a flatbed tow truck to the Caltrans Monrovia Yard, and will be recovered by a Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The roadway was cleared and reopened by 6:30 a.m.