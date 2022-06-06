Watch CBS News
Local News

300-pound bear fatally struck by SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition) 02:05

Authorities say a 300-pound bear was struck and killed early Monday on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the transition road from the westbound 210 Freeway to the southbound 605, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black Toyota Highlander stopped after the crash, and told the CHP an unknown item had hit the windshield and broke it. Officers responding to the scene found the dead bear in the left lane of the transition road.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The bear was taken in a flatbed tow truck to the Caltrans Monrovia Yard, and will be recovered by a Fish and Wildlife biologist. 

The roadway was cleared and reopened by 6:30 a.m.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.