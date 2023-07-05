3 wounded, man arrested following shooting in Del Rey; police still searching for second suspect

Three people were wounded in a shooting in the Del Rey area early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the scene unfolded at around 3 a.m. in the 11700 block of Allin Street, near the 405 Freeway.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area after learning of the incident. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was preceded by an argument between two men.

At some point, one of the two pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

Police say that another person, seated inside of a nearby vehicle then fired at the gunman and another person who was not involved in the initial argument.

Arriving officers found the initial gunman suffering from a wound and had him taken to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

The two victims of the second gunman were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. They are both said to be in stable condition as well.

Police say that the first suspect was uncooperative with their investigation at the hospital and that they are still searching for the second gunman who fled from the area on foot before their arrival. They did however disclose that the suspect's vehicle had been impounded.

There was no further information provided.