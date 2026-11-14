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3-vehicle crash in Gardena leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An early morning crash involving three vehicles in Gardena left a person dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Gardena Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Normandie and Rosecrans avenues at about 6:05 a.m. on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers found that one of the drivers involved was ejected from their vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The individual is yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said two other individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The surviving individuals all cooperated with the investigation, Gardena PD said. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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