3 suspects facing murder charges for shooting spree that left 4 dead, 2 injured plead not guilty

Three men facing murder charges for a shooting spree that left four people dead and two others wounded in five-mile span of southeastern Los Angeles County in February pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Timberland McKneely, Gary Garcia Jr. and Joseivan Mendoza all pled not guilty to the variety of charges they face for the spree that happened in February. They are due back in court on April 18, at which point a date will be scheduled for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require them to stand trial.

McKneely, 20, faces six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, while Garcia Jr., 42, faces four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder and Mendoza, 18, faces two counts of murder.

McKneely and Mendoza's charges are also connected to shootings that happened on Nov. 24, 2023, according to prosecutors.

All three men face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. On top of their murder charges, they also face special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and shooting from a motor vehicle and causing death, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

They all will be jailed without bail as they await April's court date.

Prosecutors have charged two teens in connection with the spree as well, one of which is set for proceedings later this month in juvenile court.

The shootings happened during a five-hour overnight period from Feb. 11 to 12 in Bel., Florence-Firestone, Cudahy and Huntington Park, authorities said.

Investigators do not believe that the victims were connected or that they were specifically targeted by the gunmen.

McKneely and Garcia were each initially charged with four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the shootings that left three men and a 14-year-old boy dead in Bell, Huntington Park and Cudahy in February, which authorities said appeared to be random at the time.

The additional charges were filed against McKneely and the 17-year-old boy still awaiting trial for the fatal shooting of two men, aged 28 and 30, in Cudahy and an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, prosecutors said without providing further details on those incidents.

"My office is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served to all individuals responsible for these heinous murders," said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement released on Feb. 22. "I join with all Los Angeles County residents in expressing my gratitude for the hardworking members of law enforcement who continue to investigate these horrific murders."

