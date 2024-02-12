4 deadly overnight shootings in East LA County believed to be connected

Four deadly overnight shootings happening a few miles apart appear to be related, according to an internal law enforcement bulletin obtained and verified by KCAL News.

The four shootings happened in Bell, Florence-Firestone, Cudahy and Huntington Park.

While the LA County Sheriff's Department recovered a red SUV believed to be connected to the killings, they have not located a suspect.

Detectives have not released a motive for the killings.

The first shooting was reported to the Bell Police Department at about 10:30 p.m., according to LASD. Officers found the unconscious victim in the 6500 block of Bear Avenue near the Martha Escutia Primary Center. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead shortly after arriving at the scene. The death forced school officials to close the campus until Tuesday.

"We take the safety of our students very seriously," officials wrote in a statement.

The second shooting to be reported to deputies off East Florence Avenue at about 12:08 a.m., about 3 miles away from the Bell crime scene. Deputies said they found the victim and he was later declared dead by paramedics.

Nearly 10 minutes later and about 4 miles away, witnesses reported another fatal shooting outside the Ellen Ochoa Learning Center in Cudahy.

Deputies discovered two teens with gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated both of the boys on the street. One of them, 14-year-old Javier Pedraza Jr died at the scene. The second teen was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators were alerted to the final shooting a little after 2:35 a.m. when an officer from the Huntington Park Police Department discovered a man lying in the 6300 block of Sante Fe Avenue, about 3 miles away from the Elle Ochoa Learning Center.

He was declared dead shortly after.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the killings to call deputies at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.