Watch CBS News
Local News

Prosecutors charge 2 more teenagers connected to random killing sprees

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

2 men arrested deadly "random murder spree" in East LA County
2 men arrested deadly "random murder spree" in East LA County 03:12

Prosecutors have charged two more teens for the random killing sprees that happened within a 5-mile radius in Los Angeles County. 

In total, four people have been connected to the November 2023 and February 2024 homicides, which happened in Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park, and unincorporated LA County. District Attorney George Gascón said that the suspect's alleged actions killed six people, including a 14-year-old boy. 

"My heart remains with all the victims, their loved ones, and the communities who have been affected by this senseless violence," Gascón said. "My office is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served to all individuals responsible for these heinous murders."

Three suspects are 18-year-old Joseivan Mendoza, 42-year-old Gary Garcia and 20-year-old Timberland Wayne McKneely. 

Mendoza has been charged with two counts of murder. 

Garcia faces two counts of murder plus two more for attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder. 

McKneely faces six counts of murder plus two counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder.

The three men face a maximum sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are hoping to hold the trio without bail.

The District Attorney also charged a 17-year-old with four counts of murder plus two counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder. The teenager will be detained until the court hearings. 

The alleged killings happened several months apart on Nov. 24, 2023, and overnight on Feb. 11-12.

"I join with all Los Angeles County residents in expressing my gratitude for the hardworking members of law enforcement who continue to investigate these horrific murders," Gascón said.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:07 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.