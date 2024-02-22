Prosecutors charge 2 more teenagers connected to random killing sprees

Prosecutors have charged two more teens for the random killing sprees that happened within a 5-mile radius in Los Angeles County.

In total, four people have been connected to the November 2023 and February 2024 homicides, which happened in Bell, Cudahy, Huntington Park, and unincorporated LA County. District Attorney George Gascón said that the suspect's alleged actions killed six people, including a 14-year-old boy.

"My heart remains with all the victims, their loved ones, and the communities who have been affected by this senseless violence," Gascón said. "My office is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served to all individuals responsible for these heinous murders."

Three suspects are 18-year-old Joseivan Mendoza, 42-year-old Gary Garcia and 20-year-old Timberland Wayne McKneely.

Mendoza has been charged with two counts of murder.

Garcia faces two counts of murder plus two more for attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder.

McKneely faces six counts of murder plus two counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder.

The three men face a maximum sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are hoping to hold the trio without bail.

The District Attorney also charged a 17-year-old with four counts of murder plus two counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder. The teenager will be detained until the court hearings.

The alleged killings happened several months apart on Nov. 24, 2023, and overnight on Feb. 11-12.

"I join with all Los Angeles County residents in expressing my gratitude for the hardworking members of law enforcement who continue to investigate these horrific murders," Gascón said.