3 students treated after exposed to "unknown substance" at Johnnie Cochran Middle School

Authorities responded to a middle school in an Los Angeles Arlington Heights neighborhood where at least three children were experiencing an "altered level of consciousness."

The kids were possibly exposed to or ingested an unknown substance at Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School around 12 p.m. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD Alert- #ArlingtonHeights Multi-Patient Medical 4066 Johnnie Cochran Vista MAP: https://t.co/N0nFdnpD9S FS26; At Least 3 Children At School Site With Altered Level Of Consciousness. DETAILS: https://t.co/jmkXBCn3PD — LAFD (@LAFD) May 1, 2023

SkyCAL flew over the scene and saw a police presence with ambulance and fire crews at the school located in the 4000 block of Johnnie Cochran Vista.

Officers on the scene said it was a "possible overdose" report, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAFD said the incident involved children around 13 or 14 years of age and at least one child was seen being transferred to an ambulance for hospital transport.

No further details were immediately released.