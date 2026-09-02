3 men arrested for allegedly beating a man at a Ventura County pool

Three men in Thousand Oaks were arrested for allegedly beating another man at an apartment complex.

The vicious beating happened a little after 2:15 a.m. last Friday after a security guard told a group of people at the Oakview Apartment Homes' pool and barbecue area to quiet down and leave the area, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said Julio Trevino, 29, Adan Domingo, 30 and Ivan Domingo, 24, blamed the victim for calling law enforcement to complain about the noise after the security guard left. The trio and other people allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on the man after knocking him to the ground.

After hearing the commotion, the security guard returned and found the man with injuries to his head, face and body.

Deputies arrested Trevino, Adan Domingo and Ivan Domingo and booked them for assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Detectives believe there were more people who witnessed the beating and asked them to contact investigators. Deputies urged anyone who was at the pool, saw people leaving the area or has photos or videos of the beating to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office East County Major Crimes Unit at (805) 494-8201.

Witnesses can also send photos, videos or any potential evidence of the assault through the department's website.