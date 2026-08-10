3 LA County residents arrested for alleged drug delivery service

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three Los Angeles County residents accused of running a drug delivery service.

Suspects Andy Garcia, 28, and Abigail Islas, 26, were booked into jail for six felonies and misdemeanors, including furnishing marijuana to a minor, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Deputies booked the third suspect in the case, 20-year-old Liam Fairlie, with conspiracy to commit a crime and furnishing marijuana to a minor.

All three have been released on bail.

Ventura County deputies said they began their investigation into the alleged drug delivery service in April. Detectives said the trio used a variety of social media and messaging platforms to contact their customers.

After roughly three months, detectives served a search warrant at Garcia and Islas' home in Chatsworth. They found 570 gross grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 194 gross grams of concentrated cannabis, over 21,000 grams of marijuana, 90 counterfeit Xanax pills and two handguns during the raid.

Deputies said they also found an indoor grow operation with more than 500 marijuana plants and $40,000 in cash.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested Garcia and Islas during the raid on July 29 and located Fairlie the following day.