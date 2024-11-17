3 injured after plane crashes at Pomona Dragstrip during NHRA Finals

Three people were injured after a small plane crashed in Pomona on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 11:10 a.m. near the 2700 block of Fairplex Drive which is adjacent to the end of the runway at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash, but firefighters say three people were injured in the crash. They were all hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries.

They were unable to say if the victims were onboard the plane or on the ground.

The incident occurred during the National Hot Rod Association Finals, which drew a large crowd to the area. The event was placed on an indefinite hold due to the crash but races were expected to resume at around 1 p.m., according to the NHRA website.

"We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport on Sunday," said a statement from the NHRA. "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident."

