3 Humvees stolen from Tustin Army Reserve Center

Thieves stole three Humvees from the Tustin Army Reserve Center Wednesday night.

The Tustin Police Department said the suspects cut a lock to enter the parking lot between 8 and 11:30 p.m.

They stole the vehicles, one of which was armored, and left at an unknown time.

Additionally, multiple storage lockers were broken into and missing gear. The suspect allegedly tried to cut a lock to uniform storage but failed.

The Army said the suspects did not steal any weapons or ammunition other than 18 bayonets.

Here is a full list of the missing items:

3 Humvees (1 armored) with the admin numbers, ADMIN: HQ-61, ADMIN: HQ-81 and ADMIN: HHC-06 painted on the hood

8 machine gun vehicle mount

7 free-standing machine gun tripods

Medical equipment

40 pairs of binoculars

18 bayonets

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Schaller at (714) 573-3245.