3 children hurt after Hemet school bus is struck by suspected hit-and-run driver

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A Hemet Unified School District bus has been hit by a sedan whose driver fled the scene near the intersection of Highway 74 and North Cawston Avenue on the west end of the city, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least three children aboard the bus are complaining of pain. 

Hemet Fire Department crews are en route. 

No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 1:58 PM

