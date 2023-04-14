3 arrested in multi-county Home Depot organized theft ring

Three people have been arrested for their part in an organized $75,000 retail theft ring of power tools and other items.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement Friday, saying the crimes began in October 2021, spanning Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties –- specifically targeting Home Depot stores.

The suspects face multiple counts of felony charges brought by the California Department of Justice, including organized retail theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Executing a planned scheme, the suspects would enter stores and steal goods and power tools.

"Brazen criminal activity, such as the organized retail theft operation we have taken down today, will not be tolerated in California. I want to thank our law enforcement partners, including the California Highway Patrol, for their work in apprehending these suspects, and for our continued collaborative efforts to end organized retail theft. With these charges, we're moving forward to hold these defendants accountable," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

California and states across the country have seen a pattern of organized retail crime. According to a 2020 national survey, U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 per every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime.

Attorney General asks the public to submit complaints and tips at oag.ca.gov/retail-theft.

The suspects' identifies were not released.