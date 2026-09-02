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Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California near Ontario

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Inland Empire near the city of Ontario on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake struck about 3.7 miles southeast of Ontario around 5:37 a.m.

According to the USGS Interactive Map, shockwaves could be felt as far as Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee, Riverside, San Bernardino and West Covina. San Bernardino County officials posted on Instagram asking if residents had felt the quake.

The USGS Felt Report received 226 responses, with most residents reporting feeling light shaking.

No damage has been reported. 

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