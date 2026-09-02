Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California near Ontario

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Inland Empire near the city of Ontario on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake struck about 3.7 miles southeast of Ontario around 5:37 a.m.

According to the USGS Interactive Map, shockwaves could be felt as far as Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee, Riverside, San Bernardino and West Covina. San Bernardino County officials posted on Instagram asking if residents had felt the quake.

The USGS Felt Report received 226 responses, with most residents reporting feeling light shaking.

No damage has been reported.