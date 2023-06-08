3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sierra Madre
Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Sierra Madre just before 3:10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
The USGS reports that the quake struck at a geological depth of 16.2 kilometers (just over 10 miles) about four miles northeast of Sierra Madre.
The initial earthquake was followed up by a 2.6-magnitude aftershock moments later.
No reports of damage of injury have yet been made.
More to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.