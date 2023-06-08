Watch CBS News
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sierra Madre

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Sierra Madre just before 3:10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

United States Geological Survey

The USGS reports that the quake struck at a geological depth of 16.2 kilometers (just over 10 miles) about four miles northeast of Sierra Madre. 

The initial earthquake was followed up by a 2.6-magnitude aftershock moments later. 

No reports of damage of injury have yet been made. 

More to come. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 3:41 PM

