3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sierra Madre

Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Sierra Madre just before 3:10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports that the quake struck at a geological depth of 16.2 kilometers (just over 10 miles) about four miles northeast of Sierra Madre.

The initial earthquake was followed up by a 2.6-magnitude aftershock moments later.

No reports of damage of injury have yet been made.

More to come.