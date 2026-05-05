Police shooting causes partial 210 Freeway closure in San Fernando Valley; 1 in custody

A police shooting involving one suspect caused a 210 Freeway closure of its westbound lanes in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes at Polk Street in Sylmar are closed for an unknown duration. All eastbound lanes remain open.

Police activity on the 210 Freeway forced a closure of its westbound lanes in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday. CBS LA

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a police shooting occurred at 12:44 p.m., striking the suspect. Aerial footage showed officers swarming a man, taking him into custody, and then transporting him from the scene by way of an LAFD paramedic.

As of 2:15 p.m., it's not yet clear what led up to the arrest and subsequent closure.

No additional details were immediately made available.