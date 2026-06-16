LA28 to open volunteer applications for 60,000 positions ahead of 2028 Olympics

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games is set to begin accepting applications for the event's volunteer crew in July.

"As fans fill the seats and athletes take the global stage, behind every event, every venue and every moment is the LA28 Volunteer Crew," said a statement from LA28 executive officer Reynold Hoover. "Volunteers are the backbone of the Games. They are a friendly face who helps welcome the world, create memorable experiences and bring the Olympic and Paralympic spirit to life."

Officials urged people to apply to join the team in a news release shared Monday. They said that they will begin accepting applications on July 14, when the portal to apply will open. The volunteer application portal can be found here.

An estimated 60,000 volunteer positions will be opened at that time, exactly two years from the opening ceremony of the 2028 games.

"Volunteer roles will span a wide range of responsibilities, from welcoming and guiding spectators and athletes to more specialized roles, such as providing medical or language translation assistance," according to the release.

Officials said that most of the positions would be based in greater Los Angeles, but that some positions in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; New York, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; San Jose and San Diego would also need filling.

The volunteer period will span from March to August 2028 for the Olympics and August to September for the Paralympics. Each volunteer will commit to at least 10 shifts within one of those periods, the release said.

Since its launch in 2025, the LA28 Volunteer Program has hosted more than two dozen volunteer events across Los Angeles, including community cleanups and food packaging for people in need.

More information on the program can be found on the LA28 website.