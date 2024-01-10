SAG Awards nominations for 2024 announced: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, giving nods to a handful of last year's blockbusters and critical hits during a presentation hosted by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae.

"Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "American Fiction" led the SAG Awards nominations this year for films, while "Succession" led for television series. Other films that will compete for the prize in the award show's top category, for best ensemble in a motion picture, are "The Color Purple" and "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Nominees across film and television were similar to those that contended recently at the Golden Globe Awards, outside of "The Color Purple" — which was not nominated in the Globes' main film races in a turnout that many considered a snub — and "Poor Things" — which took home several top honors at the Globes but only earned two acting nominations from the Screen Actors Guild. "Oppenheimer" won big at the Globes as did "Succession," the series that also dominates the nominations list for the Emmys.

The SAG Awards have been known historically to provide the biggest clues as to which titles, performers and creators could go on to receive nominations for the Academy Awards — which will be unveiled next weekend — and how those contenders might eventually fare on Oscars night.

The SAG Awards takes place Feb. 24 and will be streamed live on Netflix. The ceremony comes after a year of contention between Hollywood studios and film and television actors who are part of the SAG-AFTRA union, which combines the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The union reached a tentative agreement with studios in November for a new labor contract, ending a four-month strike.

Here are 2024 SAG Awards nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Penelope Cruz, "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Be Powley, "A Small Light"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series



"The Crown"

"The Guilded Age"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Abbot Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Ahsoka"

"Barry"

"Beef"

"The Last of Us"

"The Mandalorian"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"