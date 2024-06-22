20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Pasadena crash

A 20-year-old motorcycle rider was killed during a crash in Pasadena late Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove and Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Witnesses told investigators that the rider was speeding prior to the crash with an SUV.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the collision, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash to cooperate with police. It's unclear if anyone inside of the car was injured.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.