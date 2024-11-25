20-year-old mother arrested for allegedly killing her infant daughter

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a 20-year-old mother and her boyfriend on Monday for allegedly killing her 1-year-old daughter earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booked the mother, Leslie Garcia, into jail on multiple charges of child abuse, including child abuse causing comatose or paralysis. Deputies arrested her 21-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Salazar, for murder roughly a week after the infant died at the hospital.

Investigators will present their case to the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday for possible criminal charges.

The investigation into the couple started on Nov. 9 at roughly 7 p.m. when officers received a 911 call about a baby who was not breathing. When they arrived at the 2600 block of Strathmore Avenue in Rosemead, they found the 1-year-old girl in "medical distress." Paramedics rushed the baby girl to the hospital and told the deputies that the infant had multiple injuries.

After that report, the LASD's Special Victims Bureau took over the investigation and notified the Department of Children and Family Services. The baby girl's sibling was placed in protective custody.

The baby died at the hospital six days later.

Deputies did not reveal any more information to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.