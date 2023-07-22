Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old hospitalized after being shot during street takeover in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a street takeover in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the sideshow, which was ongoing near San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue, quickly erupted into chaos when an undisclosed suspect got out of his car and fired shots at the victim, who was in a different car, before driving away. 

Officers arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m. to learn that the victim had driven himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

There was no further information provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.