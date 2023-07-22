20-year-old hospitalized after being shot during street takeover in South LA

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a street takeover in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the sideshow, which was ongoing near San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue, quickly erupted into chaos when an undisclosed suspect got out of his car and fired shots at the victim, who was in a different car, before driving away.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m. to learn that the victim had driven himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There was no further information provided on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.