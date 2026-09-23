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2 victims, 1 suspect hospitalized in San Bernardino neighborhood shooting

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Two victims and one suspected gunman were taken to the hospital after a police shooting in a San Bernardino neighborhood. 

The San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Coulston Street and Richardson Street at about 8:45 a.m. after a reported shooting in the area. Police found two victims outside a home, one of whom was on the porch, when they arrived. 

Officers said that a suspect inside the home fired at them as they were rescuing the two victims. None of the officers were injured. 

San Bernardino PD could not immediately specify how the suspect was injured or if its officers returned fire. They also could not provide the condition of the victims or the suspect. 

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