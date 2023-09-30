2 people shot in Hollywood; suspect remains at large

Investigation underway after two people shot in Hollywood

Police have launched an investigation after two people were shot in Hollywood late Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. near N. Highland Avenue and Willoughby Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two victims, both believed to be homeless suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of which is said to be in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Investigators say that the suspect, a man wearing dark clothing, is around 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He is believed to be in his mid-50s and fled from the scene in a white SUV.

No further information was provided.