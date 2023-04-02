2 men fatally shot in Hollywood; suspects at large
Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Hollywood where two people were killed.
The LAPD responded to a "shots fired" call in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers located two victims suffering of gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The suspects are believed to be two black males in their 30's.
A preliminary investigation reveals that an argument ensued between four individuals when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire. Both suspects fled on foot.
