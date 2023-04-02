Watch CBS News
2 men fatally shot in Hollywood; suspects at large

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Hollywood where two people were killed. 

The LAPD responded to a "shots fired" call in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. 

When they arrived, officers located two victims suffering of gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. 

The suspects are believed to be two black males in their 30's. 

A preliminary investigation reveals that an argument ensued between four individuals when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire. Both suspects fled on foot. 

