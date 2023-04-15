2 LA Council District 6 candidates to face a runoff.

Community advocate Imelda Padilla and top staffer to City Councilmember Curren Price, Marisa Alcaraz, were the top two vote-getters in the seven-candidate race to fill Nury Martinez's vacated Los Angeles City Council Seat.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced Friday that Padilla received 25.65%, or 3,424 votes and Alcaraz had 21.13%, or 2,821 votes.

It was a rather low-voter turnout, with only 11.40% of eligible voters casting ballots -- 13,510 ballots were processed and counted.

Padilla has pledged to prioritize "an immediate solution to the unhoused crisis because what is currently occurring is not working."

The 35-year-old Padilla was born in Van Nuys and raised in Sun Valley, graduating from Roscoe Elementary School, Byrd Middle School and Polytechnic High School. She received a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley and a master's degree from Cal State Northridge.

Alcaraz, deputy chief of staff and environmental policy director to Ninth District Councilman Curren Price, touts several accomplishments, such as crafting L.A.'s "Hero Pay" law to protect and honor frontline workers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She is 38.

On Tuesday, May 2 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded. Since no candidate received a majority of the votes cast in the Special Primary, a runoff takes place June 27, 2023.

Former Los Angeles Councilmember Nury Matrinez resigned in October 2022 after an audio recording was leaked where she was heard making racist remarks during an Oct. 2021 conversation with Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.