2 hospitalized after shooting at Metro bus stop in Reseda

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized two people at a Metro bus stop in Reseda on Friday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened a little before 8 p.m. at the Orange Line bus stop located at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street. 

Two people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

Police are still searching for the gunman. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on August 4, 2023 / 8:17 PM

