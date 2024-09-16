2 dead after shooting in Long Beach neighborhood

The Long Beach Police Department sent a SWAT team to a neighborhood on Monday morning when two people died after a gunman opened fire.

The apparent shooting happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 63rd Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body and a man suffering from unknown injuries. The man died at the scene while paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

Investigators established a perimeter around the block after they believed the shooter ran into a nearby building.

Officers were still trying to contact the man when SWAT arrived.

Detectives have not determined a motive behind the shooting.