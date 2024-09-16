Watch CBS News
2 dead after shooting in Long Beach neighborhood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Long Beach Police Department sent a SWAT team to a neighborhood on Monday morning when two people died after a gunman opened fire. 

The apparent shooting happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 63rd Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body and a man suffering from unknown injuries. The man died at the scene while paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital, where doctors later pronounced her dead. 

Investigators established a perimeter around the block after they believed the shooter ran into a nearby building. 

Officers were still trying to contact the man when SWAT arrived. 

Detectives have not determined a motive behind the shooting. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

