2 dead, 2 injured after crash on 91 Freeway in Cerritos

Two people were killed and two others were injured during a multi-car crash on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

Officers say that the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on the road connecting eastbound lanes of SR-91 to the southbound I-605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took two people to the hospital for injuries they suffered during the crash. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Two others were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators say that the crash involved two pickup trucks and a big rig and that the impact left at least one person trapped inside of their vehicle.

As their investigation continued, all eastbound lanes of the 91 at the 605 were closed until a little before noon.

No further information was provided and detectives are still working to determine what caused the collision.