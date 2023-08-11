2 arrested for series of commercial burglaries in Long Beach

Two men have been arrested for their alleged connection to a series of commercial thefts that have occurred in Long Beach dating back to February.

According to a statement from Long Beach Police Department, the pair are connected to at least nine different burglaries and robberies at multiple businesses, including:

burglary at a business in the 2100 block of E. 4th Street on Feb. 3 at around 6:10 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 2800 block of E. Pacific Coast Highway on Feb. 3 at around 6:30 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 2200 block of Lakewood Boulevard on Feb. 9 at around 5:45 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 5600 block of E. Pacific Coast Highway on Feb 11 at around 3:20 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 4700 block of E. 7th Street on Feb 11 at around 6:45 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 900 block of Pine Avenue on May 24 at around 12:40 a.m.;

burglary at a business in the 700 block of Cherry Avenue on May 24 at around 5 a.m.;

robbery at a business in the 400 block of E. Broadway on June 23 at around 9:00 p.m.;

robbery at a business in the 4400 block of Los Coyotes Diagonal on June 23 at around 11:05 p.m.

Police arrested 22-year-old Long Beach resident Christopher Hartgraves last Friday for his alleged connection to the incidents. He was booked on suspicion of seven counts of burglary and two counts of robbery and had his bail set at $50,000. After the case was filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Hartgraves' bail was increased to $1 million.

On Wednesday, California state parole officers located 35-year-old Long Beach resident Christopher Lang and arrested him for his connection as well. He was booked on suspicion of two counts of robbery and parole violation. There was no bail set.

Anyone with additional information on the incidents was asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7351.