2 arrested after allegedly bounding, robbing residents at Redondo Beach home

A pair of suspects allegedly broke into a Redondo Beach home and bound two residents before robbing them, according to police.

The Redondo Beach Police Department said it received reports of a suspect pointing a firearm at another person inside of a vehicle at about 5:52 a.m. Through departmental resources, the call was traced to the 1900 block of Mathews Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers couldn't locate any victims but spoke to nearby residents and learned that two were victims of a home invasion robbery. At that point, the officers found the suspects, gave chase and eventually took two into custody.

Investigations revealed that the suspects entered a home and bound two residents for an "extended period of time," police said. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with one being treated at a local hospital.

No motive was immediately discovered. It's not believed that any more suspects are outstanding, police said.

The two suspects arrested are 31-year-old Jesus Velez from Rochester, New York and 21-year-old Draven Luna from Queens, New York, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and kidnapping, and are being held on $100,000 bail each.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Coates at (310) 379-2477 x3506, Tip Line for the Redondo Beach Police Department via text at (310) 339-2362, or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org