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19-year-old critically wounded in shooting at Oxnard Five Guys Burgers

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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A 19-year-old was shot at a Five Guys Burgers in Oxnard Friday night.

The Oxnard Police Department said the shooting happened at roughly 8:25 p.m. inside the restaurant located in the 2700 block of Portico Way. 

Officers said the young man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators did not immediately provide a motive behind the shooting or a description of the suspect.

Oxnard PD asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Coe at (805) 486-6211 or via email at Scott.Coe@Oxnardpd.org.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

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