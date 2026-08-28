19-year-old critically wounded in shooting at Oxnard Five Guys Burgers

A 19-year-old was shot at a Five Guys Burgers in Oxnard Friday night.

The Oxnard Police Department said the shooting happened at roughly 8:25 p.m. inside the restaurant located in the 2700 block of Portico Way.

Officers said the young man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators did not immediately provide a motive behind the shooting or a description of the suspect.

Oxnard PD asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Coe at (805) 486-6211 or via email at Scott.Coe@Oxnardpd.org.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.