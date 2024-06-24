Watch CBS News
18 people rescued from carnival ride in Thousand Oaks

By Amy Maetzold

A group of riders got stuck on a carnival ride at Conejo Valley Days in Thousand Oaks over the weekend.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene on Sunday at 8 p.m. after approximately 18 people got stranded in the air on the "zipper" when a mechanism on the ride failed. 

Firefighters were able to rescue all the riders by "manually lowering the amusement ride." It took around 30 minutes to get everyone off the ride and no injuries were reported.

Officials said Conejo Valley Days will open back up to the public on Wednesday. The annual festival runs through June 30, 2024.

It is unknown if the "zipper" ride will reopen.

