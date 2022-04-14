14-year-old Irvine student arrested following threats of school shooting
The Irvine Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy after he was found to make a series of shooting threats via social media on Tuesday.
The posts alleged that a shooting was going to take place at Orchard Hill School, a local middle school, on Friday.
According to a statement from Irvine Police, the online posts also mentioned a list of names `that appeared to coincide with several students that attend Orchard Hills School."
They were able to deduce that the 14-year-old boy was a student of the school, though it did "not appear (he) intended to carry out the threats nor does it appear he had access to a firearm."
The boy's name was not released, though he was taken into custody
