13-year-old wins gold in women's skateboarding at X Games in Ventura

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old from Australia, took home the gold medal in the women's skateboard vert competition at the X Games on Saturday after she landed a 720.

Trew was the only female in the competition to land the trick.

She first landed the trick back in June during an event with pro-skater Tony Hawk in Salt Lake City, Utah. Trew made an appearance on KCAL News after she made history landing the trick. 

Trew held off a 12-year-old competitor for the gold as a youth movement dominated at the X Games.

