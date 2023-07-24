13-year-old wins gold in women's skateboarding at X Games in Ventura

Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old from Australia, took home the gold medal in the women's skateboard vert competition at the X Games on Saturday after she landed a 720.

Trew was the only female in the competition to land the trick.

She first landed the trick back in June during an event with pro-skater Tony Hawk in Salt Lake City, Utah. Trew made an appearance on KCAL News after she made history landing the trick.

Trew held off a 12-year-old competitor for the gold as a youth movement dominated at the X Games.