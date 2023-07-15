Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy faces felony charges following Panorama City pursuit

By KCAL-News Staff

A 13-year-old boy faces felony charges following a brief stolen car pursuit Thursday in Panorama City.

The boy also crashed into a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer and another vehicle.

A resident approached an LAPD officer about a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. Thursday, and when the officer caught up with the stolen car, a short chase began.

The collision between the motor officer and the 13-year-old driver happened near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Kester Avenue. There was also a 15-year-old girl in the car with the boy.

The two teenagers were taken into custody and the girl was released, but the boy is facing assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Both the officer and the other motorist were taken to the hospital and were discharged with minor injuries.

