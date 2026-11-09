Suspect arrested for 118 Freeway hit-and-run crash that killed Los Angeles mother of four

Police have arrested a driver for their alleged role in a hit-and-run crash on the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley last week that left a mother of four dead.

The crash happened on Friday, November 6, at around 6 a.m., when California Highway Patrol officers said they were called to the westbound lanes of SR-118 near the I-5 connector road for an unresponsive pedestrian on the side of the road.

"Upon arrival, CHP personnel located an adult female with significant injuries on the right shoulder of the connector road," the CHP's release said.

The woman, who was identified by family members as 33-year-old Ruby Ortiz, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

On Monday, CHP said that Justin Manuel Nepomuceno of Northridge was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. They believe he was behind the wheel of a 2003 MINI Cooper involved in the crash that killed Ortiz.

Family members are still desperately working to piece together Ortiz's final hours, including why she was on the freeway at that time. They previously told CBS LA that she was seen at around 1:30 a.m. the night before with a man who may have been her partner, whom they had no way of contacting.

"We just want to know, talk to him. We want him to come and tell us, were you the last person she was with? Can you come and tell us more? We just want answers," said Celeste Miranda, Ortiz's older sister.

CHP officers said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and urged anyone with more information to contact Officer L. Shi at 626-646-0500.