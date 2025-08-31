1 dead, 1 hospitalized in South Los Angeles after car and motorcycle collide on 110 Freeway

One person was killed and another injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near W. Florence Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics declared one person dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified, and investigators have not revealed if they were inside a vehicle or riding the motorcycle.

One other person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Their condition was not immediately known.

At around 8 p.m., CHP officers issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes of the 110. They said the closure would last for at least three hours as the investigation continued.

SkyCal was overhead as a long line of cars began to build up behind the investigation site. Some cars appeared to be using the leftmost lanes to continue driving through the impacted area.