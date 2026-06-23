About 10,000 pounds of fireworks seized in Los Angeles as part of multi-agency bust

Pasadena leaders on Tuesday announced one of the largest illegal firework busts tied to the city in its history, as a raid on a building in Los Angeles resulted in the seizure of about 10,000 pounds of fireworks, leading to four arrests.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, a search warrant was executed on what appeared to be a marijuana dispensary at 6316 Whittier Boulevard in the City of Los Angeles, where fireworks allegedly intended for distribution were found.

The fireworks were estimated to be worth upwards of $120,000.

"The sheer amount of fireworks that were there and chemicals and everything, it would have taken potentially the entire block," said Alejandro Loeza of Pasadena PD.

The search warrant also involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad and the Pasadena Fire Department.

"This was a very coordinated effort, and importantly very successful effort, in that it removed lots of fireworks that potentially could be harmful, not just to individuals but to entire communities, given fire season and given the experience we've had in the very recent past with fires," said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

Other items found included improvised explosive devices, a large quantity of marijuana products, an unregistered firearm with high-capacity magazines and documentation indicating sales of the illegal fireworks, according to authorities.

As of Tuesday, four have been arrested in connection with the alleged crimes, although more arrests could be coming as investigations continue.

No additional details were immediatley made available.